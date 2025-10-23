Beauty of Seasons: Frost's Descent

Hi, everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast. When morning mist drifts over the mountains with a hint of chill, and the leaves on the branches turn golden and crimson, we welcome Shuangjiang, or Frost's Descent — the last solar term of autumn. Right now, I'm in Hongcun village, east China's Anhui Province. Come join me as we wander through this ancient village brushed with frost, and feel the gentle yet profound beauty of the season when "the air grows solemn and the dew turns to frost."

Frost’s Descent transforms Huizhou village into a living ink painting. At dawn, Nanhu Lake lies veiled in mist; tree branches along the shore are dusted with delicate white frost. As sunlight pierces the clouds, the frost crystals glisten softly, scattering golden ripples across the lake. Walking along the stone-paved paths, you'll find crimson maples blazing at the village entrance, their fallen leaves resting on whitewashed walls and stone steps, like splashes from a painter's palette. The spirit of Frost's Descent lingers in the village's everyday warmth: strings of dried sweet potatoes hang along the walls, their soft sweetness infused with the taste of sunlight and soil, a "sweet reserve" for the cold winter ahead.

On the other side of the world, this late-autumn moment takes on its own charm. In Tuscany, Italy, it's olive harvest season. Farmers move through the groves, picking olives to press into fresh oil. They enjoy it with warm bread straight from the oven, a simple yet quintessential flavor of autumn.

"As frost descends, the sky turns clear, and autumn hastens westward with the wind." Frost's Descent marks the finale of autumn and the beginning of winter, carrying the poetry of seasonal change and the warmth of simple joys. What does Frost's Descent look like where you are? Share your stories of deep autumn, and let's savor together the last beauty of fall.

Zhang Jiatong, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

