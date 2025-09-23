Beauty of Seasons: Autumn Equinox

People's Daily Online) 14:42, September 23, 2025

Hi, everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast. When day and night finally stand equal, and rice fields ripple with golden waves, we welcome the Autumn Equinox, or Qiufen, the fourth solar term of the season. The word "fen" means division, signifying that autumn has reached its midpoint, carrying within it the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony. Right now, I’m in Wuchang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Come and join me to experience this poetic autumn divide, filled with both harvest and beauty.

In the fields of Wuchang, the autumn equinox marks the lively prelude to the harvest. Heavy rice ears bend low on their stalks, and when the breeze sweeps across, waves of gold rise and fall in dazzling succession. Harvesters shuttle through the paddy fields, the roar of farming machinery blending with the laughter of farmers. Pick up a grain of rice, peel away its husk, and the kernel glows with a gentle luster. Bring it close to your nose, and you can even catch a faint, fresh fragrance of rice, nature's most generous reward for a year of hard work.

While Wuchang's paddy fields bustle with this year's harvest, autumn equinox traditions on the other side of the world are equally colorful. In Canada, during this period, people go outdoors to hike and admire fiery red leaves, echoing China's "autumn strolling" custom. In France, the grape harvest marks the start of the winemaking season, similar to China's tradition of brewing rice wine during Qiufen, where both cultures show a deep respect for nature's rhythms.

"As swallows prepare to leave tomorrow, autumn stands divided today." The autumn equinox is a watershed season; one side lingers in the warmth of late summer, while the other begins the overture of deep autumn. It is also a milestone of the harvest, carrying both the Earth's generosity and people's expectations.

What does the autumn equinox look like where you are? Is it the sight of streets lined with golden ginkgo leaves, or the aroma of freshly harvested rice at your dinner table? Share your stories of autumn with us, and let's unlock more of Qiufen's beauty together!

(Zhang Jiatong, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

