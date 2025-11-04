Cuba explores new business opportunities at China's import expo

Xinhua) 13:50, November 04, 2025

HAVANA, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- As an effective trading service platform, China International Import Expo (CIIE) plays a key role in economic and trade cooperation between Cuba and China, a Cuban official and business leader said.

A total of 23 Cuban companies will explore new business opportunities at the 8th CIIE scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, Naima Alfonso Acosta, director of the department of associates at the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, told Xinhua in an interview.

"We regard the CIIE as an irreplaceable accelerator for business relations, as it provides a valuable opportunity for companies to meet in person," Alfonso said. "Trade and cooperation between Cuba and China have continued to grow, a process that is being built and strengthened over time."

The Caribbean nation's delegation will represent the agri-food, technology and biopharmaceutical sectors, while this year's expo will also feature Cuban companies from the perfumery and cosmetics industries.

Alfonso said that the Cuban participants aim to find sales opportunities and establish a foothold for their products in the Chinese market.

"The CIIE plays a fundamental role in this process. Our work doesn't end with the exhibition days. We also use the trip to visit factories and hold meetings that help consolidate commercial relationships," she added.

Alfonso recalled that following the signing of contracts and commercial agreements during last year's expo, significant volumes of Cuban rum were sold in China through e-commerce platforms.

She described the expo as "a high-tech business ecosystem" that allows Chinese buyers to experience firsthand some of the Cuban products and speeds up interactions with suppliers and end consumers.

Among the Cuban companies attending the expo is BioCubaFarma, which will present its latest biotechnology developments.

According to Santiago Duenas, vice president of BioCubaFarma, the sector holds great potential, as the group already has three joint ventures in China and one fully Cuban-owned company, in addition to operating three joint laboratories established in the country.

Beyond traditionally traded products, BioCubaFarma will present an innovative portfolio that includes a neuroprotective treatment for diseases such as dementia, an acne therapy, cancer treatments based on monoclonal antibody technology, and novel technological platforms, according to Duenas.

Duenas views the expo as an effective platform for initial contact with Chinese institutions, which has yielded over 30 cooperation projects for the company, some of which originated during previous expos.

"China is a strategic ally in the field of pharmaceutical cooperation, offering a framework for exchange with entities that share common objectives," he said.

The executive also noted that participation in the expo is a key element in the future projection of relations between Cuba and China, within the framework of the China-Cuba community with a shared future and the Belt and Road Initiative.

"For us, this is undoubtedly a strategic element, part of a forward-looking vision for future relations and potential development," said Duenas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)