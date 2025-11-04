Italian agri-food firms eye CIIE as gateway to Chinese market

CARMAGNOLA, Italy, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- As the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) draws near, Italian agri-food companies see the upcoming event in Shanghai as a key gateway to the world's second-largest consumer market, bringing both signature and new products to seek sales and partnerships.

"The expo allows us to showcase 'Italian quality' directly to Chinese clients and distributors so that Italian flavor reaches more homes," Ambrogio Invernizzi, president of dairy producer Inalpi S.p.A., told Xinhua.

From northern Italy, the company will present powdered milk, butter, cheeses, and dairy ingredients for industrial use at its second appearance at the CIIE. Invernizzi described it as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with major Chinese dairy and retail groups while exploring localized product development.

Amid complex global trade uncertainties, Italian entrepreneurs view the CIIE as a stabilizing platform for dialogue and cooperation. "China remains a market worth long-term investment," Invernizzi said.

Italgel S.p.A., a leading producer of gelatine and hydrolyzed collagen, will exhibit for the first time. Quality Director Andrea Martinengo, who had visited the expo twice before as a trade visitor, said the event is "not only about selling products, but also about brand building, market strategy, and finding partners."

He said the expo's real value lies beyond immediate contracts. "It is a concentrated opportunity to learn and adapt to the Chinese market. Interest is growing, and more cooperation will follow," Martinengo said.

In the face of fluctuating tariffs and logistics costs, in-person meetings may help companies discover "practical ways to optimize export routes," he added.

Biotech company Sacco System, with 150 years of experience in probiotic research, will also debut at the CIIE. Board member Viola Verga said the firm aims to connect its R&D expertise with China's expanding market for healthy and natural foods. "We hope to identify partners to develop yogurt products suited to Chinese tastes," she said.

China's Ambassador to U.N. food agencies Zhang Lubiao underscored the CIIE's role in deepening China-Italy agricultural cooperation through technical exchanges and joint projects. "Both sides can use the CIIE to enhance technical exchanges and joint projects," he said.

Italy, known as a nation of small and medium-sized enterprises, counts agriculture as a key pillar, with 56 percent of land under cultivation and 1.6 million farm-based businesses. Italian agri-food products are prized worldwide for their quality and craftsmanship. Dozens of them will showcase their offerings at CIIE Shanghai this year.

