Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:46, November 03, 2025

Visitors take selfies at Heilongtan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2025 shows a view of Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People enjoy autumn scenery at Nanjing Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows a villager drying persimmons in Pingle County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery on the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An aerial drone photo shows harvesters working in the paddy field in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows farmers harvesting yellow ginger in the field in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo by Bai Shuiping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2025 shows a morning view of Swan Lake wetland in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying autumn scenery in Shennong Mountain scenic area in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xinyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a smartphone shows the autumn scenery on the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2025 shows people visiting the Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows people visiting the Shimenfang scenic spot in Weifang of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2025 shows an autumn scenery at the Jinshanlin section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, Chengde City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows visitors riding boats for sightseeing at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

