A golden autumn tapestry in Padma county, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 15:30, October 27, 2025

In October, in Padma county of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, the autumn wind has already painted Padma in its richest colors. At an average elevation of 3,600 meters, the county's Markog River forest hides the most dazzling autumn on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. From high above, this pristine forest, located at the border of Qinghai and southwest China's Sichuan Province, looks like a gem set into the earth, radiating enchanting light.

The Markog River, threading through the woods, is crystal-clear and glimmers with dark teal, winding around the mountain forests in countless bends. Golden larches, deep-green Sichuan spruces, crimson shrubs and interspersed yellow poplars together make a vibrant tapestry.

The Markog River forest covers a total area of 101,800 hectares, and is the largest, most densely distributed, and highest-altitude natural primeval forest region at the headwaters of the Dadu River in the Yangtze River basin in China.

Photo shows an autumn view of Padma county in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Cao Minkai)

Photo shows an autumn view of the Red Army Gully in Padma county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of Padma county in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of Wangrou Forest Farm in Padma county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of the Markog River in Padma county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view alongside the Markog River in Padma county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of Padma county in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of Padma county in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows an autumn view of Padma county in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)