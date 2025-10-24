Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:03, October 24, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a view of Changlie Mountain in Maerkang City, Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at a scenic spot in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the autumn scenery in Maquangou Village of Pinglu County, Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Quan Yongjun/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a view of paddy fields in Hehua Town of Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a view of a reservoir in Huailai County of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Sun Huijun/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows people visiting the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of the Ming Dynasty's (1368-1644) founding emperor Zhu Yuanzhang, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows people enjoying the autumn scenery in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 show the sunset view over the Shanglong Village of Longzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Mochou Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a view of the rural area in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Rudai/Xinhua)

A bird perches on branch of a tree in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the morning scenery at a section of the ancient Great Wall in Xiaochang Township, Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows people enjoying the autumn scenery in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Niu Shupei/Xinhua)

A Tibetan gazelle is pictured on Haltern plateau in Aksai Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a view of fields in Taiping Town of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tang Xiaokui/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows people visiting a scenic spot area in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows a view of a reservoir in Cangwu County of Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

