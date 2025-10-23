We Are China

In pics: autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 08:21, October 23, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer harvesting paddy in Xincheng County of Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Fan Shaoguang/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests paddy in Xinghuo Village of Fengqiao Town in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machine in the field in Pingyuanchi Village of Rugao City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wu Shujian/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine in the field in Huiting Town of Xiayi County, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows farmers harvesting water chestnuts in Quanxin Village of Donglin Town in Wuxing District in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest persimmons at an orchard in Dahongqiao Town of Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 22, 2025. (Photo by Wang Linfeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows farmers harvesting tea leaves in Banhai Village of Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Puer City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yang Tingrong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows farmers driving agricultural machines in the field of a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine to dry corns at a farm in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer harvesting paddy in Baiguo Town of Hengshan County in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer drying paddy in Lixiahe area, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows farmers working at a vegetable planting base in Shanba Village of Songjiang Town in Dongpo District of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows farmers harvesting paddy in Xuzhuang Village of Suchen Town in Hailing District in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows a farmer harvesting paddy in Heshun Town of Tengchong City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine to dry corns in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

