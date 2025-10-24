Autumn scenery of Tsinghua University in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:22, October 24, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a view of the autumn scenery at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a view of the autumn scenery at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A woman takes photos at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a view of the autumn scenery at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People walk at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2025 shows a view of the autumn scenery at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A couple walk at the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)