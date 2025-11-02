Belarusian students receive Chinese Ambassador's Scholarship in Minsk
The 2025 Chinese Ambassador's Scholarship award ceremony is held at Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU), in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 31, 2025. A total of 38 Belarusian students received the prizes Friday at the award ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Ting)
MINSK, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Chinese Ambassador's Scholarship award ceremony was held Friday at Minsk State Linguistic University (MSLU), where 38 Belarusian students received the prizes.
Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said that more Belarusian students now see learning Chinese as a bridge to understanding China and the wider world, while thousands of Chinese students are choosing to study in Belarus.
"This two-way exchange has greatly enhanced mutual understanding and brought our peoples closer," Zhang said.
Belarusian Deputy Education Minister Vladimir Dolzhenkov said that the government is committed to expanding opportunities for Chinese language learning.
