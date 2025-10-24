Home>>
Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage lights up London
(People's Daily Online) 13:33, October 24, 2025
Across mountains and oceans, 20 musicians carried the soul of their homeland to the world stage via the My Music Paradise Program. Through music and art, they told the stories of misty mountains, silver ornaments, ancient songs, and vibrant traditions. Every note and brushstroke became a bridge between cultures.
