Night view of Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 14:10, October 13, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 11, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under the starry sky in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's tallest bridge.

With a main span of 1,420 meters, the project has become the world's longest-span steel truss girder suspension bridge in mountainous terrain, according to Guizhou provincial authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

