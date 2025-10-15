Languages

Archive

Home>>

Mountain roads no match for epic transport of massive turbine blade

(People's Daily App) 16:00, October 15, 2025

Watch as a truck delivers a gigantic wind turbine blade through the twisting mountain roads of Southwest China's Guizhou Province in a remarkable display of precision driving and planning.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories