Home>>
Mountain roads no match for epic transport of massive turbine blade
(People's Daily App) 16:00, October 15, 2025
Watch as a truck delivers a gigantic wind turbine blade through the twisting mountain roads of Southwest China's Guizhou Province in a remarkable display of precision driving and planning.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beyond the steel span -- world's highest bridge uplifting China's mountainous southwest
- Night view of Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China's Guizhou
- Pic story of provincial-level inheritor of Miao embroidery in China's Guizhou
- World's tallest bridge brings local tourism to new heights
- Guizhou culture and tourism promotion event held in London
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.