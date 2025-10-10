China–Oman partnership sets benchmark for space cooperation under Belt and Road Initiative

The development of space technology is one of the key goals of Oman's Vision 2040. To this end, the Omani government established Oman Lens LLC (hereinafter referred to as Oman Lens), the country's first and only AI aerospace enterprise.

In November 2024, Oman Lens, in cooperation with China's STAR.VISION Aerospace Group Limited, successfully launched Oman's first AI-powered satellite — OMAN LENS-1 (OL-1). It is Oman's first satellite registered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) under the national name of Oman, marking the country's official entry into the space era.

China possesses world-leading space technology and a complete industrial supply chain. In recent years, China's aerospace sector has grown rapidly while also embracing international cooperation. In this project, the Chinese side undertook the satellite's full-process design, manufacturing, and launch, ensuring that it met the highest international standards. Without China's strong support, this historic leap for Oman would not have been possible.

During the design process, China integrated multiple new technologies and equipment into OL-1. Its main payload is an optical camera with 1-meter panchromatic and 4-meter multispectral resolution, capable of continuous push-broom imaging for up to 45 minutes. The satellite's most advanced feature is its on-board intelligent processing system, capable of cloud detection, images intelligent compression, target recognition, and image segmentation in orbit. It can be widely applied to national land surveys, urban planning, forest monitoring, and disaster management. OL-1 has successfully achieved on-orbit AI recognition of ships and aircraft, the first space-based verification of a distributed operating system, and the world's first in-orbit test of a remote-sensing foundation model — all while maintaining networked connectivity between satellite and ground systems. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, OL-1 has opened new frontiers for Oman's space science and innovation, empowering the nation to take a more active role in international aerospace cooperation.

Throughout the collaboration, the Chinese side also focused on capacity building — training over 50 Omani engineers in satellite technology and space industry fundamentals. This partnership was therefore not just about launching a satellite; it laid a long-term foundation for Oman's independent space development.

Today, OL-1 has been included in Oman's Grade 7 national textbook. Teaching young students with their own national satellite not only instills pride but also inspires the next generation to pursue science and innovation — a milestone of profound significance.

Recently, I had the honor of attending the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE 2025) in Hangzhou. The warmth and hospitality of the Chinese people and the city's rapid technological progress left a deep impression on me. During the Expo, Oman participated as a strategic partner in the debut of the world's first AI-native Digital Trade Satellite Constellation and Space-Based Trade Foundation Model — the Global Digital Trade Constellation and the World Digital Trade Model.

In this pioneering system, Chinese enterprises are deploying computational power directly onto AI satellites, effectively creating supercomputers in space. These systems train foundational trade models and develop space-based trade intelligence agents capable of analyzing trade policies, simulating supply chains, predicting logistics risks, and supporting global agriculture and environmental monitoring. For Oman, a country newly entering the space era, such cooperation represents a leap to the forefront of the digital age.

China continues to explore boldly in the field of aerospace — pioneering, innovating, and leading. Its growing influence in global space trade is reshaping international dynamics. Looking ahead, China's openness and spirit of cooperation will continue to drive shared innovation and development, guiding humanity toward a new era of the space economy.

Through collaboration with China, Oman's space program has advanced rapidly — achieving more comprehensive and efficient Earth observation and data collection, while providing vital technical and data support for regional growth and international cooperation. We will continue to move forward hand in hand with our Chinese partners, with the shared vision that China–Oman space cooperation will become a model of high-quality Belt and Road collaboration.

(Majid Al Matani is the Chief Financial Officer of Oman Lens LLC)

