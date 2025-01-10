Omani minister says looking forward to deep economic, trade ties with China

Xinhua) 13:13, January 10, 2025

MUSCAT, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman's minister of commerce, industry, and investment promotion, said here on Thursday that Oman looks forward to enhancing economic and trade cooperation with China.

Al Yousef made the remarks during a media meeting named "Oman and the World," organized by the Ministry of Information of Oman.

Speaking to Xinhua, the minister underscored the significance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a key regional bloc and expressed hope that the GCC and China would finalize their Free Trade Agreement negotiations soon, paving the way for a GCC-China Free Trade Zone.

The GCC, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, comprises Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. It is the most influential political, economic, and security organization in the Gulf region. China established ties with the GCC shortly after its inception.

