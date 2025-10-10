Home>>
Air defense missile systems fire in training
(China Military Online) 08:49, October 10, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force rush to their positions during a live-fire shooting training exercise in late September, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hai)
