Home>>
Russian vlogger Anton: Real life tells the best China stories
(People's Daily App) 10:42, October 09, 2025
Coming from Russia, Anton Butov has lived in Qingdao for more than a decade. Skilled in shooting short videos, he has gained millions of followers across various online platforms. From the vibrant daily life across China to the unique charm of traditional culture, he uses his camera to record the daily life he experiences firsthand and share fresh stories about China. What tips does he have for making short videos? Why does he stay in China? Let's listen to Anton's answers.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2025 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference held in China's Shandong
- 2025 East Asia Marine Expo held in Qingdao, E China
- Qingdao Port adds 22 new outbound trade routes this year
- Hotline programs bridge grassroots governance, public livelihood
- Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month opens
- 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicks off
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.