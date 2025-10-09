Russian vlogger Anton: Real life tells the best China stories

(People's Daily App) 10:42, October 09, 2025

Coming from Russia, Anton Butov has lived in Qingdao for more than a decade. Skilled in shooting short videos, he has gained millions of followers across various online platforms. From the vibrant daily life across China to the unique charm of traditional culture, he uses his camera to record the daily life he experiences firsthand and share fresh stories about China. What tips does he have for making short videos? Why does he stay in China? Let's listen to Anton's answers.

