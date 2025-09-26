Home>>
2025 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference held in China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 21:07, September 26, 2025
This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a scene during the 2025 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A contract signing ceremony is held during the 2025 Qingdao Venture Capital Conference at Qingdao International Conference Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
