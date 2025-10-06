Tourists visit Palace Museum in Beijing as it marks 100th anniv.

Xinhua) 10:56, October 06, 2025

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City. The Forbidden City, which was constructed between 1406 and 1420, was once the imperial palaces of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1912) dynasties. It is a UNESCO inscribed World Cultural Heritage and has one of the world's largest and most intact ancient wooden structures. The Palace Museum was established in 1925 on the base of the former imperial compound. Historically off-limits as an imperial residence, the Forbidden City now is one of the most-visited museums in China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A little girl in traditional costumes is pictured at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A tourist in traditional costumes is pictured outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Oct. 3, 2025 shows the Meridian Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 3, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists in traditional costumes take pictures at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 3, 2025. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City.(Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

