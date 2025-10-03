2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:55, October 03, 2025

People visit an exhibition of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit an exhibition of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2025 shows a scene at the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit an exhibition of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A man takes part in an art event of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People take part in an art auction of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An artist introduces her artwork at an exhibition of the 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2025. The 2025 Grand Canal Public Art Season kicked off here on Wednesday, enabling the public to experience the charm of art through interactive experiences. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)