In pics: "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 21:39, September 26, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows the night view of a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2025. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2025. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists view a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2025. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua)

Tourists view a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2025. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)