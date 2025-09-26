In pics: "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows the night view of a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua)
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2025 shows a "flower basket" installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-high installation in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
