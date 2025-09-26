Yunju Temple Stone Scripture Museum showcases profound traditional Chinese culture

The Yunju Temple Stone Scripture Museum in Fangshan district, Beijing is famed for its rich collections of stone slabs carved with the Buddhist scriptures known as the Tripitaka.

The museum houses 14,278 stone slabs of scriptures, which feature over 35 million characters, and are the largest collection of stone scriptures in China. Among these stone scriptures known as the Fangshan stone scriptures, 10,082 are housed in the underground chamber of the Yunju Temple, and 4,196 in nine caves on Shijing Mountain in Fangshan district.

The carvings of the stone scriptures began in the late Sui Dynasty (581-618) on Shijing Mountain (originally called Baidai Mountain) by monk Jingwan, founder of the Yunju Temple, and went through six dynasties, spanning 1,039 years before it was finished.

In addition to stone scriptures, the temple is also home to paper sutras of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), wood-carved sutras of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and over 10 pogodas of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and the Liao Dynasty (916-1125).

The stone scriptures are China's cultural treasure and part of the precious world cultural heritage.

The Fangshan stone scriptures are vital for research on Buddhism, cultural relics, literature, calligraphy, history and geography, Li Shuping, deputy director of the administration of cultural relics at the Yunju Temple, told People's Daily Online. Li added that it's necessary to introduce the Fangshan stone scriptures to the world.

Since 2013, the Yunju Temple Stone Scripture Museum has held exhibitions titled “Miracle of Chinese Culture: History and Culture of Yunju Temple” across the country, and in Germany and Myanmar.

