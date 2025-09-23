Beijing Book Fair 2025 concludes at Temple of Earth
Visitors choose books during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
Visitors read books during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
Visitors are seen during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
A visitor reads a book during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
A child reads a book during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
Visitors are seen during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
Visitors choose books during the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
A visitor walks past the display board of the Beijing Book Fair 2025 at the Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 22, 2025. Themed "Read to Become a Better You," the 11-day Beijing Book Fair 2025 concluded at the Temple of Earth on Monday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mentougou, Meant to Go!
- Beijing Xiangshan Forum concludes, championing int'l order, peaceful development
- China's suggestions on strengthening global governance applauded at Beijing Xiangshan Forum
- Int'l symposium in Beijing highlights development of new quality productive forces
- Giant floral basket, displays to decorate National Day in Beijing
- Beijing ranks among world's top tourist cities: report
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.