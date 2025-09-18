Giant floral basket, displays to decorate National Day in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:24, September 18, 2025

A set of floral installation is pictured at Dongdan area in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The plan for floral decorations in downtown Beijing for this year's National Day celebrations has been unveiled, the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau announced on Tuesday.

A giant floral basket will be installed on Tian'anmen Square, and 10 sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.

The floral basket, the centerpiece, will stand 16 meters in height with a tray diameter of 12 meters, designed to reflect themes of peace, development and prosperity.

The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square will continue to feature floral ribbons, covering an area of 9,600 square meters. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue.

