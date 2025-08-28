Construction of Chinese capital's largest outlet complex completed near Universal Beijing Resort

August 28, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital has completed the construction of the "Well Town" project, its largest commercial outlet complex. The town is located near the Universal Beijing Resort and is expected to begin operations by late 2025, according to Beijing Urban Construction Group, Co., Ltd. (BUCG) on Wednesday.

With total investment exceeding 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), the project occupies an area of approximately 500,000 square meters and comprises three main parts: the Nous Land Hotel, the Wangfujing Outlet and Tingyun Town.

Liao Chenbin, a BUCG project manager, said that the Nous Land Hotel will have a rooftop restaurant, an infinity pool and over 300 guest rooms, offering customers views of the Universal Beijing Resort. Currently, the hotel is being decorated and preparations for its operations are underway.

The Wangfujing Outlet in Well Town has a construction area of some 170,000 square meters and is set to host over 500 well-known domestic and international brands, according to Liao.

Some stores have already entered their decoration phase, and the outlet mall's occupancy rate has topped 90 percent, with businesses related to culture, art, sports, entertainment and children's recreation accounting for 50 percent.

Tingyun Town will have a commercial street, an accommodation area, and a theme park dedicated to "The Little Prince," a famed French novella. The town is expected to enhance consumption vitality and create a fashionable social landmark for urban youth, Liao said.

The project is located in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center in the east of the municipality, co-developed and constructed by Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd, Beijing Tourism Group and BUCG. After the project begins operations, the public will be able to access it directly by subways.

