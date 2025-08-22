2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China kicks off in Beijing
Participants compete during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. The 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China kicked off on Thursday at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Nearly 1,500 young science and technology enthusiasts from more than ten countries and regions, including China, the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, Austria, and Slovakia, participated in the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants compete during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A participant competes during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants compete during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants from Malaysia compete during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants from Austria (L) compete during the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo shows a scene of the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo shows a scene of the 2025 Junior Botball Challenge Global Finals in China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
