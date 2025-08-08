Cultural revival breathes new life into relic protection

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Once central to Beijing's timekeeping, the Bell and Drum Towers set the city's rhythm for centuries. Though the original chimes and drumbeats can no longer be heard today, the towers are now revitalized as vibrant cultural spaces.

Through digital innovation and interactive experiences, visitors are finding new ways to explore the history of this part of the Chinese capital.

Just a few hundred meters from the towers, the Hong'en Taoist Temple -- dating back more than 700 years -- has been transformed into a cultural venue called The Guan, a name that echoes its temple heritage.

Originally built as a temple, the site took on various community and civic roles throughout the 20th century. It has now been restored as a vibrant hub featuring exhibitions, cultural events, and a mix of commercial spaces including a café, bookstore, post office and restaurant, infusing the heritage site with modern energy.

Both projects showcase how heritage buildings can thrive as modern cultural hubs without losing their essence.

First built during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) and later renovated in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), the Bell and Drum Towers previously served as Beijing's official timekeepers.

An exhibition titled "The Story of Time" has been held at the Bell and Drum Towers, attracting visitors to learn about the city's history of timekeeping via light and sound shows, VR simulations and interactive displays.

"Adopting modern digital technology can revive heritage," said Zuo Yanjie, director of the publicity and research department of the Bell and Drum Towers Cultural Heritage Management Office.

The Guan offers another example of revitalization along the Beijing Central Axis. Initially established in the 13th century, the Central Axis runs north to south through the heart of old Beijing and consists of ancient landmarks such as the Bell and Drum Towers, Wanning Bridge, Jingshan Hill and the Forbidden City.

Since reopening in 2022 after a ten-month renovation, the Guan has demonstrated that heritage can thrive thanks to cultural events and business activities.

"We maintained a balanced budget in our first year," said Wang Xi, operations director of The Guan.

"Coexistence" is a keyword that Wang repeatedly emphasized. This includes the coexistence of history and modernity, cultural values and commercial values, and various business modes of this cultural space.

One of the key factors behind the success of both the Bell and Drum Towers and The Guan is public engagement.

These sites are no longer just buildings -- but interactive cultural centers that connect heritage with the modern urban lifestyle.

July 27, 2025 marked the first anniversary of the Beijing Central Axis being inscribed onto the UNESCO World Heritage List. While the inscription has made the Beijing Central Axis even more popular, it is creative designs that truly breathe new life into the buildings along it.

Looking at the future, Zuo said the Bell and Drum Towers plan to initiate educational programs to help young people learn more about Chinese traditions and history.

For his part, Wang hopes to collaborate with more artists to further display the historical richness of the old temple.

