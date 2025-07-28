1st anniv. of successful inscription of Beijing Central Axis on UNESCO World Heritage List marked in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:03, July 28, 2025

People kick a shuttlecock at a square connecting the Bell and Drum Towers in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

An event marking the first anniversary of the successful inscription of Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List was held here on Sunday, showcasing achievements made in the protection of and research on the Central Axis. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People view a display board on the conservation and management of Beijing Central Axis in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

A book collection titled "Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital" is released in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

A three-year action plan (2025-2027) for the conservation of Beijing Central Axis is released in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

This photo shows the main venue event for the first anniversary of the successful inscription of Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the Drum Tower in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

Children perform at an event marking the first anniversary of the successful inscription of Beijing Central Axis on the UNESCO World Heritage List at the Drum Tower in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

This photo shows the UNESCO World Heritage sign at the Bell Tower, an ancient landmark on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

People take photos of the newly-unveiled UNESCO World Heritage sign at the Bell Tower, an ancient landmark on the Beijing Central Axis, in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2025.

