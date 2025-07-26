Beijing Customs hosts open day event to showcase counterfeit goods it seized

Xinhua) 11:13, July 26, 2025

A staff member of Beijing Customs checks suspicious mails on the screen of a monitor system in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2025. Problems of counterfeiting and intellectual property (IP) infringement have become increasingly prominent as Chinese cultural and creative products gain growing influence in the world market.

The Beijing Customs hosted an open day event for media professionals on Friday to showcase some of the counterfeit goods it has seized recently. It has intercepted over 30,000 items in 13 batches of suspected counterfeit products of Pop Mart, a popular Chinese brand for trendy toys, since early this year. (Xinhua/Li He)

Staff members of Beijing Customs inspect suspicious parcels in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2025. Problems of counterfeiting and intellectual property (IP) infringement have become increasingly prominent as Chinese cultural and creative products gain growing influence in the world market.

The Beijing Customs hosted an open day event for media professionals on Friday to showcase some of the counterfeit goods it has seized recently. It has intercepted over 30,000 items in 13 batches of suspected counterfeit products of Pop Mart, a popular Chinese brand for trendy toys, since early this year. (Xinhua/Li He)

A staff member of Beijing Customs presents an intercepted counterfeit LABUBU toy of Pop Mart in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2025. Problems of counterfeiting and intellectual property (IP) infringement have become increasingly prominent as Chinese cultural and creative products gain growing influence in the world market.

The Beijing Customs hosted an open day event for media professionals on Friday to showcase some of the counterfeit goods it has seized recently. It has intercepted over 30,000 items in 13 batches of suspected counterfeit products of Pop Mart, a popular Chinese brand for trendy toys, since early this year. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)