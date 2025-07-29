China Red Cross sends work group, supplies to Beijing's flood-hit district

July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) said on Tuesday that it has dispatched a working group to Miyun District in Beijing to carry out disaster relief efforts.

Based on reports of heavy rain and flooding situation from its Beijing branch, the RCSC launched a special emergency response on Monday, dispatching 2,000 family relief packages to disaster-stricken areas to assist local Red Cross organizations in relocating and resettling affected residents, said the organization.

All-out disaster relief and rescue operations are underway in the Chinese capital as the latest round of intense rainstorms have left 30 people dead as of midnight Monday, damaging roads, disrupting power supply and prompting mass evacuation.

The deaths occurred in Beijing's northern mountainous districts, with 28 in Miyun and two in Yanqing, according to local authorities.

