Beijing's iconic museums close as rainstorms batter city
(Xinhua) 14:28, July 29, 2025
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Citing safety concerns amid heavy rainstorms, Beijing's Palace Museum and the National Museum of China were closed to the public on Tuesday.
The decision comes as authorities in Beijing issued alerts for severe rain and potential flooding, with parts of the capital bracing for torrential downpours.
Both museums announced that all pre-booked tickets will be either refunded or rescheduled.
