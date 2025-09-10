China Everything Vlog | Beijing's Beihai Park celebrates 100 years of public service

(People's Daily App) 16:23, September 10, 2025

The White Pagoda, royal snacks, ice rinks, boats and sunset views – Beihai is a park where Beijing's past and present come together, where people connect and everyday life unfolds. This year Beihai celebrates its 100th birthday as a public space and a beloved gathering place for Beijingers. Join People's Daily intern Li Yilei, dressed as a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) princess, as she explores the former imperial park with more than 1,000 years of history.

(Produced by interns Li Yilei, Mao Yun, editors Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)