China Everything Vlog | Beijing's Beihai Park celebrates 100 years of public service
(People's Daily App) 16:23, September 10, 2025
The White Pagoda, royal snacks, ice rinks, boats and sunset views – Beihai is a park where Beijing's past and present come together, where people connect and everyday life unfolds. This year Beihai celebrates its 100th birthday as a public space and a beloved gathering place for Beijingers. Join People's Daily intern Li Yilei, dressed as a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) princess, as she explores the former imperial park with more than 1,000 years of history.
(Produced by interns Li Yilei, Mao Yun, editors Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi)
