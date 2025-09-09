China Everything Vlog | Exploring the fusion of tradition and trend in Beijing's White Pagoda

(People's Daily App) 10:03, September 09, 2025

The historic White Pagoda Temple area in Beijing's Xicheng District is undergoing a renaissance. Once a tranquil and traditional neighborhood, it now buzzes with trendy cafes, restaurants, and other stores. In July, the local government launched three themed routes in this area focusing on history, photography, and food. Join People's Daily intern Xiong Yitong and explore the pagoda and immerse yourself in the fresh energy of this historic neighborhood.

(Produced by interns Xiong Yitong, Zou Laixi and editors Lin Rui and Zhu Yingqi)

