Mentougou, Meant to Go!

People's Daily Online) 10:42, September 22, 2025

Mentougou District in China's capital, Beijing, is transforming from a millennium-old coal region into a green, innovation-driven area.

Ancient villages, temples, and pathways preserve cultural heritage, while sacred mountains and waters reflect a revitalized ecosystem; major events and gatherings align the district with global trends.

The "Five Blessings" — natural beauty, culture, spirit, livability, and development — define Mentougou's unique character. From cultural industries to tourism, from environmental protection to industrial upgrading, the district welcomes the world with open arms.

