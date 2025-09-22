Home>>
Mentougou, Meant to Go!
(People's Daily Online) 10:42, September 22, 2025
Mentougou District in China's capital, Beijing, is transforming from a millennium-old coal region into a green, innovation-driven area.
Ancient villages, temples, and pathways preserve cultural heritage, while sacred mountains and waters reflect a revitalized ecosystem; major events and gatherings align the district with global trends.
The "Five Blessings" — natural beauty, culture, spirit, livability, and development — define Mentougou's unique character. From cultural industries to tourism, from environmental protection to industrial upgrading, the district welcomes the world with open arms.
