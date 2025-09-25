'Hotline Beijing' premieres in Los Angeles

(People's Daily App) 15:13, September 25, 2025

The premiere event of China's documentary film Hotline Beijing was held on Monday at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Hotline Beijing takes Beijing's "12345" citizen service hotline as its narrative thread, focusing on the innovative practice of the city's "swift response to public complaints" reform. Through a documentary approach, the film tells how ordinary citizens' most pressing needs are addressed, while also revealing the challenges and institutional innovations of governance in a mega-city.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)