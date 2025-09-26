Network publicity event kicks off to showcase Beijing's cultural heritage and vibrancy

People's Daily Online) 10:00, September 26, 2025

A network publicity activity was launched in Beijing on Sept. 25, 2025, showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage and modern vibrancy from various perspectives.

The activity's launch ceremony featured themed presentations that brought to life Beijing's rich history that dates back over 3,000 years and its more than 800 years as China's capital. The ceremony highlighted how people in Beijing have protected the ancient city, built their homeland, and lived in harmony with nature, showcasing the city's commitment to high-quality development in the new era. The presentations also spotlighted Beijing's bid to become a global innovation hub, showcasing the innovative spirit of this historic capital and its dynamic growth in recent years.

During a sharing session, Wang Jing from the Beijing Municipal Cultural Heritage Bureau and lead archaeologist at the Liulihe relic site in Beijing's Fangshan district revealed some of the latest discoveries relating to the city's appearance over 3,000 years ago. Previous archaeological research identified Liulihe as the earliest traceable source of urban civilization in Beijing.

Lin Jinwen, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau, also unveiled Beijing's autumn ecological and cultural activities, highlighting the vitality and charm of the capital, known as the "City of a Thousand Gardens."

During another session, plans were unveiled for Beijing’s 2025 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday events. Leveraging the city's rich cultural and tourism resources, over 2,400 activities will be offered across four themes, inviting residents and visitors to experience a city where history meets modern vitality.

