Beijing Daxing airport projects over 1.3 million passenger trips for National Day holiday

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Daxing International Airport said it anticipates a significant surge in passenger traffic during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period from Oct. 1 to 8.

The airport plans to operate 7,925 flights and is expected to handle approximately 1.308 million passengers, reflecting year-on-year growth of 4.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. International travel is also projected to exceed 140,000 entries and exits.

Domestically, the holiday travel is mainly driven by family visits and tourism, with high demand on routes linking major city clusters like the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta and the Chengdu-Chongqing region. Internationally, popular destinations include Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Doha.

Since its opening in September 2019, Daxing airport has handled over 182 million passenger trips and 1.34 million flights, with 70 airlines currently operating at the airport.

