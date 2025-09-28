Beijing develops dietary service for elderly residents
Residents walk to a senior community canteen to buy lunch in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A chef prepares lunch for senior residents at a central kitchen in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Senior citizens buy lunch at a senior community canteen in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A deliveryman delivers meal for a senior woman in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Senior citizens buy lunch at a senior community canteen in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A chef cooks lunch for senior residents at a central kitchen in Xiangheyuan Neighborhood, Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. In recent years, Xiangheyuan Neighborhood of Chaoyang District has been actively developing a senior-friendly meal service network to meet the dietary needs of its elderly residents. The neighborhood has built two central kitchens and seven senior community canteens. Additionally, it has established a special meal delivery system for the elderly jointly with online platforms, ensuring that the elderly residents here can enjoy healthy and delicious meals. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Photos
