National Day holiday travel rush starts across China

Xinhua) 08:25, September 30, 2025

Passengers board a train at Jinhua Railway Station in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 29, 2025. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 29, 2025. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at Taizhou Railway Station in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2025. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Passengers wait for their trains at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 29, 2025. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Passengers queue to have their tickets checked at Wuxi Railway Station in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2025. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows passengers arriving at Yangzhou East Railway Station in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a train pulling out of Yangzhou East Railway Station in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows passengers boarding a train at Yangzhou East Railway Station in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. China's National Day holiday travel rush started on Sept. 29 and will last until Oct. 10. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

