China handles about 6.3 bln parcels during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:40, October 09, 2024

An exhibitor operates an unmanned autonomous delivery vehicle for courier service displayed at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's postal and express delivery industry handled around 6.3 billion parcels during the seven-day National Day holiday that ended on Monday, reflecting vibrant tourism and consumption during the period.

A total of 3.16 billion parcels were collected during the holiday, with the average daily collection volume increasing by 28.4 percent compared with the National Day holiday last year, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Tuesday.

The number of parcels delivered totaled 3.12 billion, and the daily volume of delivered parcels during the period expanded by 26.7 percent from the National Day holiday period in 2023.

Relevant enterprises have taken multiple measures to meet the robust demand nationwide, including extending service times and cooperating with cultural and tourism enterprises, said the bureau.

