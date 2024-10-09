China sees over 2 billion passenger trips during holiday travel rush
Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- During the seven-day National Day holiday that concluded on Monday, the number of passenger trips exceeded 2 billion, the Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday.
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, a daily average of over 286 million passenger trips were made, up 3.9 percent from the National Day holiday last year.
Of the total, 131 million trips were made by rail, with the number of daily average trips rising 6.3 percent year on year to top 18.75 million.
Daily air trips averaged 2.3 million during the holiday period, surging 11.1 percent from a year earlier.
Road trips made during the period hit 1.85 billion, while the number of waterway trips amounted to 9.8 million, according to the ministry.
