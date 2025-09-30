Exhibition held to mark 100th anniversary of founding of Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:31, September 30, 2025

Invited visitors view an exhibit at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Palace Museum. On Monday, the opening ceremony of the exhibition "A Century of Stewardship: From the Forbidden City to the Palace Museum" was held at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition features 200 pieces (sets) of cultural relics, offering a multidimensional interpretation of the Chinese civilization and the evolution of the Palace Museum.

It will officially open to the public on Sept. 30 at the Wumen Gate Exhibition Hall.

An invited visitor views exhibits at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a part of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127 AD) painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

An invited visitor visits a 3D digital exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Invited visitors view the Gold Chalice of Eternal Stability exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The Gold Chalice of Eternal Stability is exhibited at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows glazed roof ridge ornaments at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a poster of the exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

