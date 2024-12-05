Taihe Gate of Palace Museum under renovation

Ecns.cn) 14:17, December 05, 2024

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

A massive heritage project to repair historic buildings in the Palace Museum is underway in Beijing.

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)