Taihe Gate of Palace Museum under renovation
Construction workers restore Taihe Gate (The Gate of Supreme Harmony), the main gate of the palace outside the Palace Museum, in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2024. (China News Service/Yi Haifei)
A massive heritage project to repair historic buildings in the Palace Museum is underway in Beijing.
