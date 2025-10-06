Chinese firms launch solar project to light up Nigerian capital city

Nyesom Wike (C), minister of Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), lights up a sample solar streetlight during the launch ceremony of the "Light Up Abuja" project in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 2, 2025. Two Chinese construction firms, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group Co., Ltd., have officially broken ground on the "Light Up Abuja" project, a flagship infrastructure initiative of Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). (CCECC/Handout via Xinhua)

ABUJA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese construction firms, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and CGCOC Group Co., Ltd., have officially broken ground on the "Light Up Abuja" project, a flagship infrastructure initiative of Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Government officials and residents gathered on Thursday for the launch ceremony in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, which marked the start of comprehensive installations of advanced hybrid solar streetlights across the city -- a move expected to significantly enhance security and urban development.

The project, divided into two main parts, assigns CCECC and CGCOC key responsibilities for delivering integrated solar lighting systems across major districts and expressways in the FCTA.

Speaking at the ceremony, FCTA Minister Nyesom Wike highlighted the project's importance in improving residents' quality of life and safety. He noted that conventional streetlights had become largely dysfunctional due to vandalism and poor maintenance, while the new hybrid solar systems are equipped with built-in resilience and advanced features to overcome these challenges.

A key innovation, Wike said, is the integration of surveillance modules into the streetlights. These will connect to a centralized control room, enabling real-time monitoring and rapid response to vandalism and other security threats. This technology, he added, is expected to deter criminal activity and safeguard government investments in public infrastructure.

Wike hailed the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Nigeria in infrastructure development, describing the project as a tangible outcome of President Bola Tinubu's state visit to Beijing in September 2024 and a reinforcement of the mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

Scheduled for completion within six to seven months, the project aims to transform Abuja's nighttime landscape ahead of the city's 50th anniversary in 2026. Under the agreement, the two Chinese firms will not only install but also maintain the solar lighting systems for four to five years.

"This project actually captures all the major areas of Abuja. As we all know, light is essential to our lives and livelihood. In this work, what we will deliver to Nigerians is not only the streetlight, but we will also proffer solutions to power supply and lighting problems, using solar energy," said Guan Shuai, managing director of CCECC in Nigeria.

