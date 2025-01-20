China, Nigeria universities: bridging cultures to foster Global South diversity

Xinhua) 10:22, January 20, 2025

ABUJA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Leading universities in China and Nigeria have called for a greater understanding of diversities among nations, especially in the Global South, while advocating collaboration to foster harmony and civilization with a shared future for mankind.

At a forum themed "Civilizational Exchange and Mutual Learning Between China and Nigeria" held on Friday, participants discussed the need to advance dialogues and understanding between China and Nigeria.

"We think a particular population is bad until we share experiences and engage in mutual learning among civilizations," said Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, head of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja.

The forum was jointly organized by the School of Journalism and Communication at China's Tsinghua University and the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Abuja in Nigeria.

At the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai highlighted the platform's role in fostering cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Nigeria. He reaffirmed China's commitment to working with Nigeria to advance the Global Civilization Initiative in Nigeria.

Zhou Qing'an, dean of the School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University, said that China-Africa cultural exchanges can support building a shared future for mankind and a balanced global order. He encouraged the younger generation to play an active role in this process.

