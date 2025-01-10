Nigerian president pledges to further advance cooperation with China

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Abuja, Nigeria, on Jan. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Zhe)

ABUJA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday in Abuja, the capital of the West African nation, to strengthen the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conveyed the warm greetings and New Year wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tinubu.

Wang recalled Tinubu's successful state visit to China in September last year, during which the two presidents jointly announced the establishment of the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership, marking significant progress in bilateral relations.

China and Nigeria have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, Wang said, noting that the two countries have trusted and supported one another on issues concerning their core interests. Their cooperation, featuring mutual benefit and win-win outcomes along their respective development paths, has placed their relationship at the forefront of China-Africa relations, he said.

Wang said he is glad to see Nigeria playing an important role in regional peace and becoming a stabilizing force in Africa. He voiced confidence that, under Tinubu's leadership, Nigeria will achieve even greater development.

The China-Nigeria relationship has transcended the bilateral scope, Wang noted, calling on both sides to continue advancing their comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, serving as a model for solidarity and cooperation among nations of the Global South.

Noting that the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing last year has yielded fruitful results, including 10 partnership action plans, Wang said China is willing to strengthen alignment with Nigeria, tap into their cooperation potential, expand cooperation areas, and support Nigeria's development and revitalization.

He commended Nigeria for adhering to the one-China principle, saying China supports Nigeria's efforts in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, combating terrorism, maintaining regional peace and stability, and playing a greater role on the international stage.

For his part, Tinubu asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi.

Recalling his state visit to China last year and participation in the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Tinubu said he held a productive meeting with Xi, during which the two leaders elevated Nigeria-China relations to new heights.

The development of Nigeria-China relations is robust and their friendship is unshakable, he said, stressing that Nigeria is committed to its relationship with China and implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit will contribute to Nigeria's national development. To facilitate this effort, Tinubu said he has appointed a director general for the Nigeria-China comprehensive strategic partnership, tasked with coordinating and advancing cooperation with China.

Acknowledging China's significant international influence, Tinubu expressed hope for China's support in enhancing Nigeria's role in international and regional affairs.

The Nigerian president also extended condolences to China regarding the earthquake in China's Xizang Autonomous Region and praised the Chinese government's swift and efficient disaster response.

Wang said that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese people have united to implement effective rescue efforts, and the situation is under control. He said China is confident in its ability to overcome natural disasters and rebuild affected areas at an early date.

On the same day, Wang also held talks with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, and the two ministers jointly addressed the press.

