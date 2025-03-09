China-Nigeria partnership to empower women to realize dreams: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 13:10, March 09, 2025

ABUJA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria rolled out the drums on Friday to celebrate International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. The event, held at the China Cultural Center in the Nigerian capital of Abuja under the theme "Her Story, Her Future," brought together women from different backgrounds to reflect on their achievements and chart the way forward for gender equality.

Speaking at the event, Yu Dunhai, Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, emphasized the significance of this year's celebration, particularly as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Reiterating China's dedication to gender equality, he hailed the progress made in women's empowerment globally since the Fourth World Conference on Women, held in September 1995. While reflecting on the progress in gender inclusion, the Chinese envoy noted the significant strides that China has made to ensure that women's rights are protected.

Over the years, practical cooperation between China and Nigeria has deepened across various fields, providing many Nigerian women with better medical resources, more agricultural skills, and increased business and entrepreneurial opportunities, Yu said.

"China will work with Nigeria to better implement the consensus reached between our two leaders, carry out the 10 partnership action plans, including promoting women's exchanges, and jointly build a high-level China-Nigeria community with a shared future," he said. "I believe that more women will benefit from the high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, realizing their dreams and creating an even more splendid future."

Other speakers at the event recalled the inspiring stories of women around the world, including their remarkable contributions and attainments in various sectors and the importance of continuous empowerment.

Oraeluno Raphael, acting permanent secretary of the Nigerian Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, reaffirmed the government's support for the growth of women in society.

He said Nigeria will continue to ensure capacity-building through training, cultural exchanges, and other initiatives aimed at repositioning women for greater impact.

"The theme 'Her Story, Her Future' reminds us that every woman's journey is a testament to resilience, courage, and the pursuit of dreams. Women have challenged norms, paved the way for future generations, and transformed societies. Their voices, struggles, and triumphs have enriched cultures and inspired progress," said Olubunmi Olowookere, permanent secretary of the Social Development Secretariat of Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory Administration.

"As we honor the past, we also commit to the future, where every woman has the opportunity to rise, to lead, and thrive -- a future where education, equality, and empowerment are not privileges but rights," she added.

