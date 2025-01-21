China welcomes Nigeria's inclusion as BRICS partner country

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and congratulates Nigeria on joining BRICS as a partner country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily press briefing after Nigeria joined BRICS as the bloc's ninth partner country.

Nigeria is a major developing country and a significant country of the Global South, noted Mao, while adding that the country's participation in BRICS cooperation will not only serve Nigeria's development, but also the common interests of the bloc's members and partners and those of the Global South, which will make contributions to the development of the BRICS mechanism.

The inclusion of a new partner country in the BRICS family marks an expansion of the representativeness of BRICS -- widening its appeal and influence, Mao added.

Based on the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with other BRICS members and partner countries to promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, improve high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, and make increased contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Mao.

