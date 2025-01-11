Indonesia's stock exchange highlights potential economic boost from BRICS membership

Xinhua) 13:29, January 11, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's official entry into BRICS has the potential to increase the flow of investment capital from member countries of the group into the domestic market, according to Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Friday.

"The increase in capital inflows means boosting national economic activity and growth," said Jeffrey Hendrik, IDX's director of developments. Increasing domestic economic activity also means improving issuer performance on the IDX and overall market performance, he added.

IDX emphasized the significance of collaboration and synergy among various domestic stakeholders to maximize membership benefits and address membership concerns.

Indonesia officially joined the BRICS economic bloc on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)