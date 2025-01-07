Indonesia strengthens global role through BRICS membership, foreign ministry says

Xinhua) 14:03, January 07, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia welcomes Brazil's announcement as chair of BRICS 2025, which recognizes the Southeast Asian country as a full member, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"This milestone reflects Indonesia's growing and active role in global affairs and its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation for a more inclusive and equitable global order," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Indonesia was actively involved in the BRICS agenda, which includes promoting economic resilience, technology collaboration, and solutions to global concerns, including climate change and public health.

Indonesia's membership in BRICS is a strategic step toward strengthening South-South cooperation and represents the aspirations of Global South countries in global decision-making processes, the ministry added.

Arsjad Rasjid, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce, saw this a historic moment and an opportunity to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with other BRICS countries in the face of global competition.

He believed that this membership will improve economic fundamentals, stimulate innovation and accelerate national economic growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)